Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Lakeland

Go
Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve bisque

Consumer pic

 

Black & Brew Downtown

205 E Main St, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque Soup$0.00
More about Black & Brew Downtown
Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland

Tortellini

Cookies

Fried Pickles

Cheesecake

Taco Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Scallops

Garden Salad

Map

More near Lakeland to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston