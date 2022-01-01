Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Lakeland
/
Lakeland
/
Bisque
Lakeland restaurants that serve bisque
Black & Brew Downtown
205 E Main St, Lakeland
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque Soup
$0.00
More about Black & Brew Downtown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
Avg 4.6
(1681 reviews)
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL
$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP
$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
