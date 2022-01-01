Brisket in Lakeland

MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits image

BBQ

MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits

130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket$19.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
BEEF BRISKET image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ovation Bistro & Bar

4715 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1355 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET & RIBS COMBO$19.49
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce
BEEF BRISKET$15.59
Seasoned and seared
