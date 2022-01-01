Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$14.50
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON CAESAR SALAD$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$2.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD$13.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

