Caesar salad in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve caesar salad
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Caesar Salad
|$14.50
Charbroiled adobo, chicken strips and Romaine greens, tossed with a Caesar dressing. Topped with garlic croutons and Cotija Mexican Cheese. Garnished with lemons and tomato wedges
Shells Seafood
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|SALMON CAESAR SALAD
|$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$2.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
|SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.