Cake in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve cake

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Marketplace

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (1717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mickey Moose Cake$6.00
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRAB CAKE APPETIZER$12.99
Two premium sauted jumbo lump crab cakes.
TOWERING CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.99
A decadent, chocolate cake piled three layers high covered with a thick chocolate icing. Served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Serves two.
ADD CRAB CAKE$7.99
A single jumbo lump crab cake with our island sauce.
More about Shells Seafood

