Ceviche in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve ceviche

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

Ceviche$15.00
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
Nineteen61

215 E Main St, lakeland

Peruvian Ceviche$17.00
Corvina, leche de tigre, ginger, lime, cilantro, cancha, choclo, & plantain chip
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Squirt infused, tomato based leche de tigre inspired by a personal friend & chef from Mexico, served with tortilla chips
