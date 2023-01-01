Ceviche in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
More about Nineteen61
Nineteen61
215 E Main St, lakeland
|Peruvian Ceviche
|$17.00
Corvina, leche de tigre, ginger, lime, cilantro, cancha, choclo, & plantain chip
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Squirt infused, tomato based leche de tigre inspired by a personal friend & chef from Mexico, served with tortilla chips
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Squirt infused, tomato based leche de tigre inspired by a personal friend & chef from Mexico, served with tortilla chips