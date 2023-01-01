Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Lakeland

Go
Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve chef salad

Consumer pic

 

Mary's Bagel Cafe

1242 NORTH FL AVE, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$8.99
Lettuce, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, turkey, carrots, cheese blend and onion.
More about Mary's Bagel Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Palace Pizza

114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Chef Salad$8.95
Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheeseRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
Chef Salad$9.95
Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheeseRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
More about Palace Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland

Lobsters

Fajitas

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Clam Chowder

Chorizo Burritos

Cake

Chocolate Brownies

Map

More near Lakeland to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston