Chef salad in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve chef salad
Mary's Bagel Cafe
1242 NORTH FL AVE, Lakeland
|CHEF SALAD
|$8.99
Lettuce, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, turkey, carrots, cheese blend and onion.
Palace Pizza
114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland
|1/2 Chef Salad
|$8.95
Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheeseRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Our house garden salad, topped with egg, capicola, turkey, and provolone cheeseRomain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.