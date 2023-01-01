Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Lakeland
/
Lakeland
/
Chicken Noodles
Lakeland restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Mary's Bagel Cafe
1242 NORTH FL AVE, Lakeland
No reviews yet
CHICKEN NOODLE
$0.00
More about Mary's Bagel Cafe
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
6737 US Hwy 98N, Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(2483 reviews)
Chicken Noodle
$0.00
More about Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland
Clams
Fried Scallops
Burritos
Chicken Wraps
Curry Chicken
Chilaquiles
Chai Lattes
Tacos
More near Lakeland to explore
Wesley Chapel
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Brandon
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Riverview
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Winter Haven
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Plant City
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Haines City
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Lake Wales
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(323 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(22 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston