Chicken salad in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Good Thyme image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Thyme

1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Marketplace

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (1717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Melt$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
