Chicken salad in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Thyme
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Marketplace
1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
|Walnut Chicken Salad
|$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.