Chicken sandwiches in Lakeland

Go
Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady

3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated chicken breast and seasoned flour, grilled brioche, blue cheese dressing - with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned fries.
More about HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ovation Bistro & Bar

4715 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1355 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, guacamole, herb aioli, lettuce and tomato
More about Ovation Bistro & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland

Grilled Chicken

Taco Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Fish Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

French Fries

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lakeland to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston