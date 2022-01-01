Chicken sandwiches in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Marinated chicken breast and seasoned flour, grilled brioche, blue cheese dressing - with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned fries.
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Ovation Bistro & Bar
4715 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.99
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, guacamole, herb aioli, lettuce and tomato