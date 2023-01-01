Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve clam chowder

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$9.00
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$5.00
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Mary's Bagel Cafe

1242 NORTH FL AVE, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Mary's Bagel Cafe

