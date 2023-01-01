Clam chowder in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$9.00
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$5.00
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!