Clams in Lakeland

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|MANHATTAN CLAMS IN LINGUINE
|$15.99
Indian River clams with tomatoes and caramelized onions in our house made Italian broth served over linguine.
|STEAMED CLAMS
|$12.99
A dozen fresh clams steamed in garlic, white wine and spices. Served in the shell.
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!