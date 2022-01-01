Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve clams

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MANHATTAN CLAMS IN LINGUINE$15.99
Indian River clams with tomatoes and caramelized onions in our house made Italian broth served over linguine.
STEAMED CLAMS$12.99
A dozen fresh clams steamed in garlic, white wine and spices. Served in the shell.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Palace Pizza

114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spag w/ Clams Dinner$18.95
Spaghetti with Clams in either a homemade white wine sauce or marinara.
More about Palace Pizza

