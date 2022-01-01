Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Lakeland

Go
Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Super Duper Spot - The Joinery

640 East Main St #7, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COLESLAW$3.00
More about Super Duper Spot - The Joinery
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits image

BBQ

MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS

130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Coleslaw$4.00
More about MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland

Salmon

Lobsters

Brisket

Chips And Salsa

Crispy Chicken

Garden Salad

Fajitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Lakeland to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston