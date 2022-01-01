Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve curry

Black & Brew Downtown

205 E Main St, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$8.75
Our house curried chicken salad, spinach and yogurt curry sauce on Tandoori Naan bread.
Black & Brew Lake Morton

100 Lake Morton Dr, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Curried Cauliflower$11.55
Mixed greens, roasted cauliflower
in curry spices, chopped cashews,
golden raisins, bacon and pickled
onions. Served with creamy
cucumber yogurt dressing.
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N

6737 US Hwy 98N, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
C Curry Chicken Onions
served w. pork fried rice or lo mein & egg roll or can soda
