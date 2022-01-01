Enchiladas in Lakeland
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
|Enchiladas Espinaca
|$14.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
|Vegi Enchiladas
|$14.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, garnished with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.