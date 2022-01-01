Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lakeland

Go
Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Enchiladas Espinaca$14.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
Vegi Enchiladas$14.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, garnished with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lakeland
Item pic

 

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill - 4981 US Hwy 98 N

4981 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo$12.99
More about Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill - 4981 US Hwy 98 N

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland

Chocolate Brownies

Greek Salad

Lobsters

Brisket

Scallops

Burritos

Cake

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Lakeland to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston