Fritters in
Lakeland
/
Lakeland
/
Fritters
Lakeland restaurants that serve fritters
Country Chicken and Fish Lakeland
1263 KATHLEEN RD, Lakeland
No reviews yet
6 Pieces Corn Fritters
$2.99
More about Country Chicken and Fish Lakeland
Born and Bread
1113 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter cruffin
$4.75
Cinnamon roasted apples baked inside and topped with a maple glaze.
More about Born and Bread
