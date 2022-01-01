Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve greek salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (1717 reviews)
Chopped Greek Salad$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Greek Salad Flatbread$11.00
Potato salad, chopped veggies, feta, scallions and Pappas vinaigrette. Can be made in vegetarian version with hummus replacing the potato salad.
Traditional Greek Salad$0.00
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Palace Pizza

114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Greek Salad$9.95
Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese. Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
1/2 Greek Salad$8.95
Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese. Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
