Greek salad in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Greek Salad Flatbread
|$11.00
Potato salad, chopped veggies, feta, scallions and Pappas vinaigrette. Can be made in vegetarian version with hummus replacing the potato salad.
|Traditional Greek Salad
|$0.00
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
More about Palace Pizza
Palace Pizza
114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese. Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.
|1/2 Greek Salad
|$8.95
Iceberg lettuce with giardiniera, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese. Romain, seasoned croutons, chicken, and Parmigiano cheese with creamy Italian dressing on side.