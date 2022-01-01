Grilled chicken in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Good Thyme
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.50
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
