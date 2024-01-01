Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve meatball subs

Born and Bread

1113 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
-NEW- Cantonese Meatball Sandwich W$9.75
Sticky, sweet, full of spices. This new meat ball sandwich is one you just NEED to try. Spiced Beef meatball dipped in house Hoisin sauce with pickled daikon radish, and fresh Asian slaw all piled on a fluffy sweet bun!
-NEW- Cantonese Meatball Sandwich T$9.75
Sticky, sweet, full of spices. This new meat ball sandwich is one you just NEED to try. Spiced Beef meatball dipped in house Hoisin sauce with pickled daikon radish, and fresh Asian slaw all piled on a fluffy sweet bun!
More about Born and Bread
Palace Pizza

114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sub$11.95
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, & Parmesan Cheese
Meatball Parm Sub$11.95
Saucy meatballs topped with melty mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese.
More about Palace Pizza

