Nachos in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants that serve nachos

Nachos Azteca image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Azteca$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
Item pic

 

HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady

3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Nachos$9.00
Fresh fried tortillas, nacho style cheese sauce, scallions, diced tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeno peppers.
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits image

BBQ

MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits

130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Nachos$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Plain Nachos
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (3056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
