Nachos in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve nachos
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Nachos Azteca
|$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady
3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland
|Ultimate Nachos
|$9.00
Fresh fried tortillas, nacho style cheese sauce, scallions, diced tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeno peppers.
BBQ
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
|Plain Nachos
