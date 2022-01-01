Quesadillas in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|K - Mini Quesadilla
|$6.95
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
BBQ
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits
130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)