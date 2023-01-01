Ravioli in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve ravioli
Red Door Lakeland
733 East Palmetto St, Lakeland
|Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek Ravioli
|$27.00
house made ricotta, hen of the woods mushrooms, marsala
Palace Pizza
114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland
|G.F. Ravioli Lunch
|$10.95
A Gluten Free ricotta cheese ravioli with either out homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
|P. Mushroom Ravioli Lunch
|$10.95
Ricotta cheese and Portobello mushroom stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.
|Cheese Ravioli Dinner
|$14.95
Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with choice of either our homemade tomato sauce or alfredo, vodka, or pesto sauce for an additional charge.