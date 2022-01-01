Scallops in Lakeland
Shells Seafood Restaurant
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS
|$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
|FRIED SCALLOPS
|$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
|SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA
|$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.