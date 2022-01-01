Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve scallops

SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
FRIED SCALLOPS$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Northside Asian Kitchen image

 

Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N

6737 US Hwy 98N, Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Scallops (12)$6.59
Plain
More about Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N

