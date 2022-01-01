Shrimp salad in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Good Thyme
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Thyme
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland
|Spicy Shrimp Taco Salad
|$12.50
More about Shells Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|SHRIMP GARDEN SALAD
|$15.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
|SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.