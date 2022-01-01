Steak tacos in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve steak tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
The Brass Tap
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Beef 'O' Brady's
4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
