Steak tacos in Lakeland

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
The Brass Tap

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE, LAKELAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (3056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
