Tomato salad in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve tomato salad

Black & Brew Southside

4209 S Florida Ave, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Olive Feta Salad Cup$3.45
More about Black & Brew Southside
Nineteen61

215 E Main St, lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato & Burrata Salad$15.00
Blistered cherry tomatoes, triana glaze, almond pesto, & arugula topped with burrata cheese
More about Nineteen61

