Tortellini in Lakeland

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurant
5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND
|SHRIMP AND CHEESE TORTELLINI
|$16.99
Tri-colored tortellini stuffed with cheese and sauteed with shrimp in Shells' signature cream sauce with Parmesan cheese.
Palace Pizza
114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland
|Cheese Tortellini Dinner
|$13.95
Tortellini pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and Italian spices.
|Chk Tortellini Soup
Ricotta stuffed tortellini, shredded chicken, celery, onions, carrots, with a chicken broth base.
|Cheese Tortellini Lunch
|$10.95
