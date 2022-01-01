Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Lakeland

Lakeland restaurants
Lakeland restaurants that serve tortellini

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP AND CHEESE TORTELLINI$16.99
Tri-colored tortellini stuffed with cheese and sauteed with shrimp in Shells' signature cream sauce with Parmesan cheese.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
Palace Pizza

114 S Kentucky Ave, Lakeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Tortellini Dinner$13.95
Tortellini pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and Italian spices.
Chk Tortellini Soup
Ricotta stuffed tortellini, shredded chicken, celery, onions, carrots, with a chicken broth base.
Cheese Tortellini Lunch$10.95
Tortellini pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiano, and Italian spices.
More about Palace Pizza

