Vegetable soup in
Lakeland
/
Lakeland
/
Vegetable Soup
Lakeland restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Savory Thai - 5109 U.S. 98 S
US Hwy 98 S, Lakeland
No reviews yet
S3. Vegetable and Tofu Soup
$4.95
Assorted vegetable with fresh tofu in chicken broth
More about Savory Thai - 5109 U.S. 98 S
Black & Brew Downtown
205 E Main St, Lakeland
No reviews yet
Fire Roasted Vegetable Soup
$0.00
More about Black & Brew Downtown
