Lakelife Bar & Grill

Lakeside food and drink. Pull up in a car, cart or boat. Outside and inside dining. Kids welcome inside, dogs welcome outside. Great food, fun atmosphere awesome location!

3687 N Barbee Rd

Popular Items

Steak Sandwich$15.95
Cajun Chicken Pasta (With Garlic Bread)$13.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Corn Fritters$9.95
Garlic Cheese Curds$8.95
Lakelife Burger- Peanut Butter + Jalapeños$13.95
Fishing Boat Horseshoe$14.95
All American Burger$12.95
Tenderloin Sandwich$14.95
Barbee Q Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
Warsaw IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
