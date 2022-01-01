Go
Toast

Lakeshore Grille

Amazing Food with an Awesome View!

SEAFOOD

5600 Lake Resort Terrace • $$

Avg 4.8 (367 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5600 Lake Resort Terrace

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lupi's Pizza Pies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Melissa's Billiards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheese Dip Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Made Whit Love

Spanglish Cocktail Bar and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston