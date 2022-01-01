Lakeside Beach Bar
Beautiful view of the Lake while dining in a casual, fun atmosphere!
220 West Plum St
Attributes and Amenities
Location
220 West Plum St
Edinboro PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
