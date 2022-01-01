Lakeside Dawgs
The best dawgs and cones in the Springs...with a view!
619 Prospect Lake Dr
Location
619 Prospect Lake Dr
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hillside Gardens
Outdoor Venue for weddings, events and concerts
Switchback - Hillside
Switchback Coffee - excellent coffee, for everyone.
Hillside location
Vine & Wheel
Come in and enjoy!
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!