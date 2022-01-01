Go
The Dole

We are located in a beautiful 1865 historic mansion in the original 1926 Crystal Lake Country Club. We are known for our great art shows, music concerts, festivals, and farmers markets. Proceeds from events supports our charitable mission to preserve and protect the property for community use.

401 Country Club Rd

401 Country Club Rd

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
