Lakeside restaurants you'll love

Lakeside restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lakeside

Must-try Lakeside restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Tamarack Brewing- Lakeside

105 Blacktail Rd Suite #1, Lakeside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Dip$18.90
au jus beef : melted swiss : locally baked baguette : amber au jus
Garden City$17.90
pesto : mozzarella : portabellos : roasted red pepper : artichoke hearts : onion : spinach : balsamic reduction : feta
4-Pack Sip N' Go Naked Apricot Ale$10.00
Unfiltered wheat ale with apricot flavor bursting from the glass, this summer seasonal made it into our year-round lineup by popular demand. 5.5% ABV 15 IBU
More about Tamarack Brewing- Lakeside
Treasure State Coffee Company image

 

Treasure State Coffee Company

7188 US HWY 93 S, Lakeside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Treasure State Coffee Company
Banner pic

 

Harbor Grill - Lakeside - 7135 US Hwy 93

7135 US Hwy 93, Lakeside

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Harbor Grill - Lakeside - 7135 US Hwy 93
