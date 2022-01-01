Lakeside Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1955 Allen Rd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1955 Allen Rd
Lanexa VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rivah Rock Grill & Seafood
Casual Dining on the Chickahominy River- Serving everything from Sandwiches to BBQ & Seafood
Taylor's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Blue Heron Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
501 Bar & Grill at Stonehouse
Come in and enjoy!!