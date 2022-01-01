Lakeside Deli
Lakeside Deli has been family owned and operated for more than 50 years. Come in and let our family serve yours. Whether dining in our restaurant, eating takeout at your home or enjoying a picnic in the park, we take great pride in offering you the highest quality product and the best possible service.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
542 Bloomfield Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
542 Bloomfield Ave
Verona NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
From our Famous Rib-Eye cheesesteaks to our vegetarian choices, you will always find something you are craving at Cheesesteaks & Shakes. Delivery, take-out and dine in.
Bloom - NJ
Please order and enjoy our New American dishes with touch of Korean and French Cuisine.
Verona Diner
Come in and enjoy!!
Verona Inn
Come in and enjoy!