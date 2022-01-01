Go
Lake Street Pub

An American Pub, serving simple food made with care from local ingredients when it makes sense. We have 26 beers on tap.

49 West Aylesbury Rd

Popular Items

House Double$9.99
2- 2oz. patties with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato on a grilled kaiser bun
Mushroom & Swiss$13.49
4- 2oz. patties with grilled mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Old Faithful$13.49
4- 2oz. patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickle & American cheese
Pub Salad$13.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, shaved Parmesan, almonds, tomato, cucumber, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Suggested dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cross Fisheries Whitefish (Fridays Only)$17.99
Beer battered and fried or broiled. Served with waffle fries, house slaw, tarter sauce, and lemon
Burger PJ's Grilled Cheese$13.49
4- 2oz patties stuffed in our house grilled cheese. Malted wheat grilled with garlic butter, American, Swiss and Cheddar.
Impossible! Burger$13.49
Made from plants. 1/4 lbs. with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Breakfast for Dinner$13.49
4- 2oz patties, with American cheese, bacon jam, and a fried egg.
Chicken Alfredo$17.49
Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & broccoli. Topped with Parmesan
Fire-Braised Ribs$18.00
A half-rack of St. Louis style fire braised and smothered in your choice of house specialty Asian sticky sauce or house BBQ. Served with sweet potato fries
Location

49 West Aylesbury Rd

Lutherville MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
