Lakeview restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • GRILL
Froggy's at the Lake
11065 County Road, Lakeview
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$6.99
2 Pork & Vegetable Egg Rolls with a side of Sweet and Sour.
|All American Burger
|$12.99
8oz Angus burger topped with smoked pulled pork, onion crisps, and American cheese.
|Chunk N Dunk Dinner
|$8.95
Delicious Hand-Breaded Chicken Chunks with your choice of Dipping Sauce. Served with 2 premium sides.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Shakes at the Lake
13305 State Route 235 N, Lakeview
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$4.00
Macaroni and cheese bites.
|Texas Tenderloin
|$7.00
Pork tenderloin breaded and deep fried with your choice of toppings.
|Jalapeño Philly
|$7.00
Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions, peppers and jalapeños topped with provolone cheese.
GRILL
Acheson's Resort
9050 Acheson Resort Drive, Lakeview