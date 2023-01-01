Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Lakeview

Lakeview restaurants
Lakeview restaurants that serve garlic bread

PIZZA • GRILL

Froggy's at the Lake - 11065 County Road

11065 County Road, Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (267 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.49
Freshly Baked Bread topped with Cheese and Garlic.
Buckeye at the Lake - 11977 State Route 235 North

11977 State Route 235 North, Lakeview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$6.79
Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.
