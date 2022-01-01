Go
Lakeview Pavilion

Schedule your Lakeview Pavilion Holiday catering order now either online or by giving us a call. If you have a question after hours just leave us a voicemail or email us at Katelyn@lakeviewpavilion.com and we'll be sure to get back to you in a timely manner!

45 Lakeview Road

Popular Items

French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken Dinner$80.00
French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken with a Chablis Reduction. 8oz each ( serves 4).
Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided.
*Served With Yukon Gold Whipped Potato & Green Beens (fully cooked with re-heating instructions)*
Beef Tenderloin$290.00
Herb Seared Beef Tenderloin, Port Demi Sauce. Pan Seared & Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided.
Serves 6 (8 oz. per serving).
Each dinner comes with the following:
* Field Greens Salad with Caramelized Pears, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette * Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes * French Green Beans with Toasted Almonds & Butter * Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
Dinner Rolls$8.00
Lakeview's Signature Dinner Rolls (1 dozen)
Greek Avgolemono, Chicken & Rice Soup$20.00
(serves 6)
Pie$25.00
Available options include Apple Crumb, Caramel Pecan, Cherry and Boston Creme
Spiral Ham$180.00
Boneless Sliced Brown Sugar Spiral Ham. Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided.
Serves 6 (10oz per serving).
Each dinner comes with the following:
* Field Greens Salad with Caramelized Pears, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette * Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes * French Green Beans with Toasted Almonds & Butter * Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
Macaroni & Cheese$45.00
Macaroni & Cheese - 1/2 tray (serves 6-8)
Beef Rib Roast$250.00
Herb Rub Boneless Beef Rib Roast, Au Jus. Pan Seared & Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided.
Serves 6 (12oz per serving).
Each dinner comes with the following:
* Field Greens Salad with Caramelized Pears, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette * Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes * French Green Beans with Toasted Almonds & Butter * Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
Greek Salad$35.00
Greek Salad - Crumbled Feta, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives (serves 6)
LVP House Wine$15.00
Location

45 Lakeview Road

Foxboro MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
