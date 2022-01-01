Lakeview Pavilion
Schedule your Lakeview Pavilion Holiday catering order now either online or by giving us a call. If you have a question after hours just leave us a voicemail or email us at Katelyn@lakeviewpavilion.com and we'll be sure to get back to you in a timely manner!
45 Lakeview Road
Popular Items
Location
Foxboro MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
