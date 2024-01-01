Mac and cheese in Lakeville
Lakeville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W
Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W
8790 Upper 208th St W, Lakeville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
More about Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese.
|$14.99
Our breaded Nashville hot chicken over smoked Gouda mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs and roasted tomatoes
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
Side order of house made mac & cheese
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
House made cheese sauce makes this mac & cheese perfectly creamy. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.