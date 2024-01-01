Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lakeville

Lakeville restaurants
Lakeville restaurants that serve nachos

Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W

8790 Upper 208th St W, Lakeville

TakeoutDelivery
Rachel Nachos$15.00
Fried danish bread with pulled turkey, coleslaw, sauerkraut, melted cheese and 1000 island on the side
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville

18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos.$13.99
Fresh, fried chips layered with pepper jack cheese sauce, roasted chicken, peppers, onions, black beans and roasted corn. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with jalapenos, seasoned sour cream and cilantro onion pico
