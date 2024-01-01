Pretzels in Lakeville
Lakeville restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W
Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W
8790 Upper 208th St W, Lakeville
|Pretzel (V)
|$9.00
German pretzel from Aki's bakery in Minneapolis served with beer cheese, stone ground mustard, and cranberry stone ground mustard
More about Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville
|Kids Pretzel Bites
|$6.99
Bite sized chewy pretzels with house cheese sauce. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
|Pretzel Bites.
|$9.99
Bite-size, soft pretzels with our house cheese sauce
|Pretzel Turkey Sandwich.
|$13.99
Savory Turkey Breast with pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon and smoked pepper aioli on a pretzel bun.