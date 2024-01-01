Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Lakeville

Lakeville restaurants
Lakeville restaurants that serve pretzels

Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W

8790 Upper 208th St W, Lakeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel (V)$9.00
German pretzel from Aki's bakery in Minneapolis served with beer cheese, stone ground mustard, and cranberry stone ground mustard
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville

18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Pretzel Bites$6.99
Bite sized chewy pretzels with house cheese sauce. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Pretzel Bites.$9.99
Bite-size, soft pretzels with our house cheese sauce
Pretzel Turkey Sandwich.$13.99
Savory Turkey Breast with pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon and smoked pepper aioli on a pretzel bun.
