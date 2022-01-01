Go
Lakewood Local

Come enjoy our newly renovated interior and our expanded outdoor patio. Now serving coffee, breakfast, pizzas, and late night. A place for Lakewood locals and anyone that wants to enjoy a friendly comfortable down home pub.

PIZZA • GRILL

811 NE Lakewood Blvd • $

Avg 5 (99 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Club Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, havarti cheese, lettuce. tomato, onion and mayo.
KC BBQ Burger$11.99
Fresh Black Angus Ground Chuck, Pepperjack Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Shoestring Onion Straws.
Chicken Tenders$12.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken served with a choice of sauces and a side of fries.
Pub Burger$11.99
Fresh Black Angus Ground Chuck, American Cheese, LTO
Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Shaved sirloin topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with a side of As Jus.
Naked Chicken Wings$9.99
Bone-In Wings with no breading
Fried Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fried Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard.
Pork Tenderloin$11.99
Hand-Breaded Panko Coated Tenderloin, Deep Fried to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Side of horseradish upon request.
Southwest Quesadilla$11.99
Smoked chicken and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
Local Reuben$12.99
A mound of sliced lean Boyle's Corned Beef, Bavarian Kraut, 1000 Island served on traditional Marbled Rye Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

811 NE Lakewood Blvd

Lee's Summit MO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 1:30 am
