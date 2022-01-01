Lakewood restaurants you'll love

Lakewood restaurants
Toast
  • Lakewood

Lakewood's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Greek
Must-try Lakewood restaurants

George's Greek Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

George's Greek Cafe

5252 Faculty Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (3030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyro$16.00
Shaved beef and lamb cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in pita.
(2) Dip$8.95
Choose any combination of two dips from the list below. Served with pita.
(1) Dip$5.75
Your choice of any one of our delicious dips. Served with pita.
More about George's Greek Cafe
Glory Days Sports Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Sports Grill

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$14.95
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Steak Cut Fries$7.95
More about Glory Days Sports Grill
Chinitos Tacos image

 

Chinitos Tacos

11130 Del Amo Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CALI BURRITO$11.25
FLOUR TORTILLA, MIXED CHEESE, SEASONED FRENCH FRIES, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM, CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE.
LOADED TATER TOTS$10.85
TATER TOTS FRIED GOLDEN BROWN, MIXED CHEESE, HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHINO SAUCE, SUNNY SIDE EGG, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO, AND FURIKAKE.
BURRITOS$9.85
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHOICE OF RICE AND BEANS, BLENDED CHEESE, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE AND GARNISHED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS.
More about Chinitos Tacos
Javatinis Espresso - LW image

 

Javatinis Espresso - LW

4214 Woodruff Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
- Javatinis Rewards points for this order
Add this to your order and we will credit Javatinis Reward points from the whole order to your account.
-Mocha Frappatini
Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Real Chocolate with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Real Silky Whipped Cream.
Bagels (All Day)$2.20
All of our Bagel come from a local Bagelery, "Bon Jour Bagel" . They are firm on the outside and soft on the inside with lots of great delicate flavor.
More about Javatinis Espresso - LW
Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pudding$5.99
Your choice of either homemade chocolate or tapioca pudding.
Fried Eggs & Meat$10.99
Two fried eggs with either bacon or ham or sausage, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on our homemade thick sliced bread or regular toast.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$12.99
Homemade cinnamon roll French toast, served with 3 eggs and your choice of either 3 bacon strips, 2 sausages or 1 ham steak.
More about Heritage Family Pantry
Restaurant banner

 

Pancho's Heritage Restaurant

5809 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pancho's Heritage Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakewood

Tacos

