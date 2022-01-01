Lakewood restaurants you'll love
More about George's Greek Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
George's Greek Cafe
5252 Faculty Avenue, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$16.00
Shaved beef and lamb cooked on a spit, topped with tzantziki, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers, wrapped in pita.
|(2) Dip
|$8.95
Choose any combination of two dips from the list below. Served with pita.
|(1) Dip
|$5.75
Your choice of any one of our delicious dips. Served with pita.
More about Glory Days Sports Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Glory Days Sports Grill
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$14.95
|Jumbo Buffalo Wings
|Steak Cut Fries
|$7.95
More about Chinitos Tacos
Chinitos Tacos
11130 Del Amo Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|CALI BURRITO
|$11.25
FLOUR TORTILLA, MIXED CHEESE, SEASONED FRENCH FRIES, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM, CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE.
|LOADED TATER TOTS
|$10.85
TATER TOTS FRIED GOLDEN BROWN, MIXED CHEESE, HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHINO SAUCE, SUNNY SIDE EGG, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CILANTRO, AND FURIKAKE.
|BURRITOS
|$9.85
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHOICE OF RICE AND BEANS, BLENDED CHEESE, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE AND GARNISHED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS.
More about Javatinis Espresso - LW
Javatinis Espresso - LW
4214 Woodruff Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|- Javatinis Rewards points for this order
Add this to your order and we will credit Javatinis Reward points from the whole order to your account.
|-Mocha Frappatini
Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Real Chocolate with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Real Silky Whipped Cream.
|Bagels (All Day)
|$2.20
All of our Bagel come from a local Bagelery, "Bon Jour Bagel" . They are firm on the outside and soft on the inside with lots of great delicate flavor.
More about Heritage Family Pantry
Heritage Family Pantry
2601 Carson Street, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Pudding
|$5.99
Your choice of either homemade chocolate or tapioca pudding.
|Fried Eggs & Meat
|$10.99
Two fried eggs with either bacon or ham or sausage, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on our homemade thick sliced bread or regular toast.
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
|$12.99
Homemade cinnamon roll French toast, served with 3 eggs and your choice of either 3 bacon strips, 2 sausages or 1 ham steak.
More about Pancho's Heritage Restaurant
Pancho's Heritage Restaurant
5809 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood