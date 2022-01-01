Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve burritos

Glory Days Sports Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Sports Grill

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$10.50
Breakfast Burrito$8.25
More about Glory Days Sports Grill
Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito Special$10.69
On a large flour tortilla, stuffed with cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or ham or sausage, and hash browns.
Chile Verde Burrito$14.93
On a large flour tortilla, stuffed with Jack cheese, pork Chile Verde, rice, beans, onions and cilantro.
Chorizo Burrito$13.90
A large flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, scrambled eggs, jack cheese and refried beans. Topped with jack cheese and enchilada sauce.
More about Heritage Family Pantry
Chinitos Tacos image

 

Chinitos Tacos

11130 Del Amo Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALI BURRITO$13.50
FLOUR TORTILLA, MIXED CHEESE, SEASONED FRENCH FRIES, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM, CHOICE OF PROTEIN AND HOMEMADE CHEESE SAUCE.
BURRITOS$11.85
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CHOICE OF RICE AND BEANS, BLENDED CHEESE, CHINITOS MADE SAUCE AND GARNISHED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS.
More about Chinitos Tacos

