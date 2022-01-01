Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken tenders

FRENCH FRIES

George's Greek Cafe - Lakewood

5252 Faculty Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (3030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.95
More about George's Greek Cafe - Lakewood
Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips & Chips$13.99
Breaded chicken strips, served with French fries served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Chicken Strips & Waffles$17.11
Chicken strips served with a Belgian waffle and served with three eggs.
Kids - Chicken Strips$9.99
More about Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

