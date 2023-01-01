Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve cobb salad

Glory Days Sports Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Beachside Cobb Salad$16.95
More about Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood
Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$15.99
Crisp greens topped with charbroiled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped mushrooms, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, onion and hard boiled egg. Served with toast.
More about Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

