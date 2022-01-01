Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve french fries

Heritage Family Pantry image

 

Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips and French Fries$15.99
French Fries$6.41
More about Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
Item pic

 

Buffalo Spot - Lakewood, CA

5910 Del Amo Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular French Fries$3.00
More about Buffalo Spot - Lakewood, CA

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Taco Salad

Chorizo Burritos

Home Fries

Croissants

Quesadillas

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston