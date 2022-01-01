French toast in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve french toast
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Glory Days Sports Grill - Lakewood
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood
|French Toast
|$9.50
Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street
2601 Carson Street, Lakewood
|1 slice French Toast
|$3.33
|Kids - French Toast
|$9.99
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
|$13.90
Homemade cinnamon roll French toast, served with 3 eggs and your choice of either 3 bacon strips, 2 sausages or 1 ham steak.