Greek salad in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve greek salad

George's Greek Cafe - Lakewood

5252 Faculty Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (3030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Greek Salad$6.50
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.
Greek Salad$9.95
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, and bell peppers tossed in our signature, homemade George's Greek Dressing.
Heritage Family Pantry - 2601 Carson Street

2601 Carson Street, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Salad$19.06
Crisp greens topped with tomatoes, bell pepper, red onions, olives, feta cheese, homemade greek dressing, and topped with 7 oz. of charbroiled chicken breast. Served with bread.
